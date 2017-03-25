Highlights

Ex-Egypt president Hosni Mubarak freed from detention
Cairo: Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak left a military hospital on Friday where he had spent much of his six-year detention, his lawyer said.
Child Sexual Offences Bill 2017 to be tabled next week
KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has approved the Child Sexual Offences Bill 2017 for its first reading in Parliament next week.
Composer Johan Nawawi dies
KUALA LUMPUR: Composer Johan Nawawi died at a medical centre in Subang Jaya, near here today.
Wrong-way Penang driver charged with driving under influence [VIDEO]
BUKIT MERTAJAM: The 19-year-old woman who drove against traffic along the North-South Expressway (NSE) on March 14, and caused a chain reaction of collisions which claimed one life, was charged at the magistrate's court here today with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
Coral reefs in hot water: study
U.S. warns South Sudan govt against 'deliberate starvation tactics'
London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52
US sees 'activity' at N. Korea nuke sites: US official

News

M'sians in London exercise caution after terrorist attack
March 25, 2017 @ 1:04am
Rahman Dahlan slams Opposition for economic sabotage
March 24, 2017 @ 11:54pm
Oral care brand Jordan marks 180th anniversary by making M'sian kids smile
March 24, 2017 @ 10:21pm
Gov't to fly rescued M'sians back from the Philippines soonest possible
March 24, 2017 @ 10:03pm
Santubong MP: Village extension project will not affect historical Bongkissam shrine
March 24, 2017 @ 9:28pm
Tourist site turns scene of horror
March 24, 2017 @ 8:50pm
Musa Aman sends condolences to family of late Tungku assemblyman
March 24, 2017 @ 8:42pm
Dr Mahathir grieves, Abdul Hadi has weakened Pas
March 24, 2017 @ 8:25pm

Lifestyle

Gorillaz announce album with sci-fi fantasy
NEW YORK: Virtual rockers Gorillaz on Thursday announced a new album and previewed it with a track that merges rock, hip-hop and reggae alongside a trippy sci-fi video.
Read more
Teh tarik from Amy Search
March 24, 2017 @ 2:02pm
Anzalna's cool with breaks
March 24, 2017 @ 2:02pm
The sea, sunset and Shawn Mendes
March 24, 2017 @ 2:02pm
Stephen Hough: The ivory-tickler
March 24, 2017 @ 2:02pm

Sports

(Swimming) Bright stars emerge from MSSM Swimming Championships in Malacca
MALACCA: The Malaysian Games in Perak next year will be where Low Zheng Yong hopes to announce his arrival on the senior stage after dominating the under-15 boys category at the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) Swimming Championships in Malacca.
Read more
Brazil on brink, Messi revives Argentina
March 24, 2017 @ 1:48pm
(Archery) M'sia miss target at Archery Asia Cup in Bangkok
March 24, 2017 @ 1:09pm
(Squash) Reinvented Nicol David rubbishes talk of retirement
March 24, 2017 @ 10:12am
McIlroy eliminated by Kjeldsen at WGC Match Play
March 24, 2017 @ 7:47am
Thailand rout Malaysia 4-0 in Dubai Cup
March 24, 2017 @ 12:10am
(Football) Former Selangor coach tapped to rescue Penang from relegation
March 23, 2017 @ 8:08pm

Business

GTA investing in RM50 million Subang manufacturing facility
March 24, 2017 @ 8:15pm
Ringgit closes higher against greenback
March 24, 2017 @ 7:52pm
Consumer Price Index up 4.5pct in Feb, compared to last year
AmBank Research expects 4.5pct economic growth for Malaysia this year

Property

Financial institutions' exposure to property market up by 8% in 2016
March 23, 2017 @ 10:13pm
Investing in Asian REIT
March 23, 2017 @ 2:47pm
Essential guide: Peace of mind from Allianz, Speedrent for landlords
Shopping experience: Tips to win over customers

World

Erdogan: I'll keep up 'Nazi' taunts if I'm called 'dictator'
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he will keep up his ‘Nazi” taunts targeting European leaders as long as they keep on calling him a “dictator.”
Read more
Tear gas fired on Indonesians protesting church's construction
March 24, 2017 @ 7:46pm
Japan culls 280,000 more birds for avian flu
March 24, 2017 @ 2:40pm
Father disputes pilot guilt on Germanwings crash anniversary
March 24, 2017 @ 12:32pm
Man in camouflage drives car into crowd in Antwerp
March 24, 2017 @ 10:01am
250 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean
March 24, 2017 @ 8:53am

ActionLine

Ticket troubles
March 24, 2017 @ 10:41am
Get rid of the crows
March 23, 2017 @ 1:30pm
DASH, SUKE highways: 2 mobile kiosks to serve public
March 23, 2017 @ 1:28pm

Columnist

The main beam who stood straight
John Teo
Driven by kindness, humility
AZURA ABAS
Care for the environment through green initiatives
Dr Shahino Mah Abdullah
More money flows from poor to rich nations
ANIS CHOWDHURY and JOMO KWAME SUNDARAM