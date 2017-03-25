Highlights
Cairo: Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak left a military hospital on Friday where he had spent much of his six-year detention, his lawyer said.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has approved the Child Sexual Offences Bill 2017 for its first reading in Parliament next week.
SUNGAI PETANI: "Why not a murder charge?"
KUALA LUMPUR: Composer Johan Nawawi died at a medical centre in Subang Jaya, near here today.
BUKIT MERTAJAM: The 19-year-old woman who drove against traffic along the North-South Expressway (NSE) on March 14, and caused a chain reaction of collisions which claimed one life, was charged at the magistrate's court here today with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
