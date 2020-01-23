Axiata's Jamaludin to retire by year end

KUALA LUMPUR: Axiata Group Bhd’s president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim has informed the board of his decision to retire after serving the telecommunications and ICT industry for 39 years.

However, the board of Axiata has requested Jamaludin, whom contract expiring in March 2020, to extend his contract and continue until the end of 2020 to ensure a smooth and successful leadership transition.

“Having the privilege of helming Axiata for the last 12 years, I feel it is timely for me to pass the mantle of leadership to a strong and dedicated professional and at the same time, ensure a smooth and successful transition.

“Today marks the culmination of many years of succession planning led by the Axiata board, to find the right person with the right background, experience and vision to lead Axiata in its next phase of growth in the digital era,” Jamaludin said in a statement today.

Consequently, Axiata has announced the appointment of Datuk Mohd Izzaddin Idris as its deputy group CEO and group CEO-designate, with immediate effect.

He is currently a board member of Axiata and is redesignated as an executive director.

Izzaddin is no stranger to Axiata, having served on Axiata’s board since November 2016 and assumed other responsibilities within the organisation.

He has been active in the board subcommittees, chairing the Axiata digital business investment and oversight committee as well as taking on membership of the board audit committee, board risk management committee and board annual report committee.

He is also involved in the operational companies (OpCos) as the chairman of Robi Axiata and a board member of Dialog Axiata.

Prior to this, Izzaddin was group managing director and CEO of UEM Group Bhd and served Tenaga Nasional Bhd as chief financial officer (CFO) for five years since 2004.

He also held senior positions in other companies including Southern Bank Bhd corporate finance senior vice president, Ranhill Bhd CFO and Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd chief operating officer.

“Izzaddin is no stranger to the organisation given the strategic roles he has played to take Axiata to where it is today. We have worked very closely for some years, and I look forward to working together in the year ahead in achieving our ambitious goals with “Operational Excellence” as the group-wide battle cry.

“I thank the board very much for their continued trust in me, and deeply appreciate their support as we execute our 2020 strategies,” said Jamaludin.