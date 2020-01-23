Kerjaya Prospek secures another contract worth RM41.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd, has accepted a letter of award from Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd (TPD) worth RM41.45 million.

TPD is an indirect subsidiary of Eastern & Oriental Bhd.

Kerjaya said the award is for the execution and completion of infrastructure works which will comprise of roadworks, street lighting works and all other associated works for the proposed Seri Tanjung Pinang (Phase 2A) Development.

Construction works will take 16 months to complete from its scheduled commencement on February 5, 2020.

“We are very delighted to have secured the third contract for 2020 in such quick succession which brings our total contract wins for 2020 to approximately RM1.0 billion and our total outstanding order book to approximately RM3.90 billion.

“With that in mind, Kerjaya will continue to work hard and execute our on-going projects to deliver sustainable earnings and create value for our shareholders,” said Kerjaya executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho.

Earlier this week, Kerjaya was awarded a RM332.0 million contract by Patsawan Properties Sdn Bhd for the main building works of a proposed development project located at Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur.