CIDB Malaysia to announce a new Chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has appointed Datuk Dr Meor Abdul Aziz Osman as its new chairman, succeeding Tan Sri Dr Ir Ahmad Tajuddin Ali who has held the position since 2014.

CIDB said the appointment of Meor is effective on 17 February 2020.

As the chairman, Meor will be responsible for the oversight and overall strategic direction of CIDB Malaysia, the statutory body established under the Construction Industry Development Board Act 1994 (Act 520) to regulate, develop and facilitate the construction industry towards achieving global competitiveness.

The board said Meor holds close to four decades of experience and leadership in the civil service, holding various roles and responsibilities at the Public Works Department.

Most recently, Meor was the director-general of Public Works, a position he held between April and September 2019.

Currently, he also serves as a council member of the Road Engineering Association of Malaysia (REAM), and he is a committee member of the Malaysian Rubber Board as well as the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment (MSJCE).

CIBD said the board, management and staff would like to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Ahmad Tajuddin for his leadership, unwavering support and guidance throughout his tenure as chairman.

“Tan Sri has played an instrumental role in steering CIDB towards the successful implementation of the Construction Industry Transformation Programme (CITP) since 2016,” it said.

The CITP is now entering its final lap of implementation, driving transformation throughout the construction value chain.