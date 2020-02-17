Safari Alliance files suit to prevent hijack of Tiger Synergy EGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Safari Alliance Sdn Bhd (SASB) today filed a suit against Tiger Synergy Bhd (TSB) to invalidate the notice of extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was issued by the current TSB board of directors (BoD) scheduled to take place on 20 February 2020.

The notice of EGM proposed to be convened by TSB on 20 February was issued after SASB had issued its own notice of EGM slated for 2 March 2020.

The suit by SASB was filed in the Commercial Division of the High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur.

The suit also called for TSB to be refrained from taking further steps to prevent the EGM called by SASB to be convened on 2 March 2020.

SASB, a substantial shareholder with an 11.83 per cent stake in TSB, had called an EGM to remove all seven current directors of TSB and reconstituting the BoD of the company.

However, SASB claims the resolutions in TSB’s notice of EGM, which was issued a month after SASB’s, is an exact replica with the exception of two additional directors.

According to SASB, the two new nominated directors are Ng Hong Ming and Marzuki Hussain, who have been nominated by shareholders Shia Xze Chyien and Wai Choo respectively.

Other nominated directors are Goh Ching Mun, who is a director and shareholder of SASB, Leong Keng Wai, Ng Leong Teck, Azmi Osman and Yeoh Lam Huat.

Goh said TSB’s move for an EGM to take place earlier on 20 February is clearly an attempt to hijack the meeting to serve the current BoD’s own agenda.

"It makes no sense to call for an EGM earlier on the pretext of saving time and cost from convening several EGMs as apparently there were multiple requests from various shareholders for the removal and appointment of directors," Goh said in a statement.

If all were voted in by shareholders, the inclusion of the two new nominated directors, would bring the BoD back to seven directors in total.

"The way the two new directors have been nominated and how the existing five nominated directors, myself included, have been directed to take part in this new EGM has also given rise to concerns on the motives of the current BoD," Goh said.

Stated as one of the grounds for the suit, the five nominated directors, excluding Ng Hong Ming and Marzuki Hussain, had written to TSB to indicate that they did not consent to be nominated to the BoD at the 20 February EGM.

In addition, SASB also contends that Shia Xze Chyien and Wai Choo are not substantial shareholders of TSB and are not entitled to nominate any individual to the BoD.

SASB had called for the EGM because of the concern in relation to the management and operations of TSB. This stems from the sudden resignation of the company’s external auditors Messrs. UHY on 11 September 2019 without any reasons given, said Goh.

In addition, he said there is also an unexplained upward adjustment to land held for property development in the unaudited financial accounts of TSB between the second quarter and third quarter of financial year (FY) 2019.

"Furthermore, there were millions in cash not properly accounted for arising from shares issued during the financial year," Goh said.

A detailed account into the reasons SASB had called for the EGM were provided in Goh’s affidavit in support of the suit.

"I had declined to be nominated to the Board on 20 February because I do not want to be held responsible for the unaudited fourth quarter results of TSB for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, which has to be approved by the BoD and released by the end of February 2020.

"This is in view of the several ‘red flags’ that have come to my attention in the unaudited accounts for the 2019 financial year," he said.

"I believe that the new BoD should be in place with a clean slate in order to perform its fiduciary and leadership duties effectively. That was why SASB, as a substantial shareholder of the company, had started the ball rolling and called to convene the EGM on 2 March 2020," Goh said.