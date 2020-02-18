Tabung Haji hotels transferred to MoF unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has squashed claims that four TH-branded hotels in Malaysia have ceased operations.

Tabung Haji said the hotels had been transferred to the Ministry of Finance’s special purpose vehicle Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd.

Urusharta Jamaah was specially formed to take over Tabung Haji’s assets consisting of 29 real estates, one unlisted company and equity holdings worth RM9.63 billion.

Tabung Haji and Urusharta Jamaah, in a joint statement today, said the hotels would continue operating under the new management of the latter’s unit UJ Property Management Sdn Bhd without any downsizing from April this year.

The four hotels are TH Hotel Kota Kinabalu, TH Hotel Bayan Lepas, TH Hotel and Convention Centre Alor Setar and TH Hotel and Convention Centre Kuala Terengganu.

The hotels, previously managed by TH Hotel and Residence Sdn Bhd, will remain as Shariah-compliant hotels and will be renamed as Raia Hotel.

“The transfer of the hotels was part of TH’s asset transfer exercise. To complete the transfer of ownership, Urusharta Jamaah had issued sukuk worth RM19.6 billion and paid RM300 million in cash,” according to the statement.

Urus Jamaah has set aside funds to upgrade the hotels’ facilities.

Tabung Haji and Urusharta Jamaah said none of TH Hotel’s staff would see their service terminated.

“Ninety per cent of TH Hotel’s staff will continue to work in the Raia Hotel chain, while 10 per cent of the staff will be absorbed by TH Hotel Kelana Jaya.

“Additionally, 90 per cent of the staff will also receive contribution-based compensations for their service in TH Hotel,” said TH and UJ.

According to Tabung Haji and Urusharta Jamaah, the hotel chain takeover was a necessary move by the latter to fulfill the government’s mandate to reduce its commitments.

“Urusharta Jamaah plays an important role to ensure that the objective is realised and will continue its efforts to increase the value of assets under itss portfolio,” the statement said.

UJ Property will be headed by Hotel Seri Malaysia’s former managing director and chief executive officer Muhammad Solleh Ramli.