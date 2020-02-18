BToto Q2 net profit at RM62m, revenue RM1.41b

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd (BToto) registered a net profit of RM61.94 million in the second quarter (Q2) ended December 31, 2019 and revenue of RM1.41 billion.

There are no comparative figures disclosed for the current quarter and period following the company's change of its financial year end to June 30 from April 30.

In a statement today, BToto said the higher revenue was mainly contributed by strong sales, in particular for the 4D Jackpot game, from the number forecast operator (NFO) business by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, its principal subsidiary HR Owen Plc which operates the auto retailing business.

For the six months, BToto reported a net profit of RM128.89 million and a revenue of RM2.85 billion.

BToto declared a second interim dividend of four sen per share in respect of the financial year ending June 30, 2020, payable on April 9 this year.

It said the entitlement date had been fixed on March 11.

The second interim dividend distribution for the financial year ending June 30, 2020 will amount to RM53.88 million.

The total dividend distribution for the financial period ended December 31, 2019 is RM107.8 million, representing about 83.6 per cent of the attributable profit of the group for the six-month period ended December 31, 2019.

BToto expects Sports Toto’s performance to be better with the improved per draw sales growth.

It is confident that it would continue to maintain its market share in the NFO business for the remaining quarters of the financial year ending June 30, 2020.