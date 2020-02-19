Maybank Indonesia posts higher operating profit despite lower loans growth

KUALA LUMPUR: PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk’s operating profit before provision increased 0.3 per cent to 4.4 trillion Indonesian rupiah for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, while profit after tax and minority interest (PATAMI) stood at 1.8 Indonesian rupiah compared to 2.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah recorded a year earlier.

In a statement, it said this was due to an increase in loan loss provision as the bank maintained its conservative stance in setting aside provision for accounts primarily in the commercial segment impacted by the challenging economic environment.

However, Maybank Indonesia’s total loans dipped 8.1 per cent to 122.6 trillion Indonesian rupiah as the bank continued to maintain its conservative stance to grow selectively and took the decision to have an exit strategy for selected loans in the corporate and commercial segments which were not aligned with the bank’s risk appetite and posture.

Maybank Indonesia president director Taswin Zakaria said 2019 was yet another challenging financial year, but the bank is pleased to have been able to improve its operating profits despite the reduction in loans growth.

“Banking transactional fees significantly increased and became our main source of income for the bank during the period.

“Our newly revamped mobile banking application, M2U has shown positive traction increasing fee based income as well as customer acquisition.

“This has set a new benchmark in terms of customer experience and we are eager to see further expansion in our customer base as more users move into digital platforms.

“Going forward, we shall continue to focus on further improving our relationship with customers to have a better understanding of their financial needs and provide them with end to end financial solutions, as well as expanding our market share in profitable segments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) level stood at 3.3 per cent (gross) and 1.9 per cent (net) as at December 2019 compared with 2.6 per cent (gross) and 1.5 per cent (net) in December 2018.

The bank said it continues to take a proactive stance to assist customers facing challenges and maintain a suitable risk posture to safeguard asset quality.