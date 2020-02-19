Credit conditions in Asia to be negative: Moody's

KUALA LUMPUR: Credit conditions in Asia will turn negative in 2020 due to a slowdown in growth momentum, continued trade policy uncertainty and simmering political disputes, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's assistant vice president and analyst Deborah Tan said the outbreak of the coronavirus had added a further dent to growth prospects at a time when economic growth trajectories throughout the region were already declining.

She said the slowdown could turn out to be more than just a temporary blip, whereby the underlying causes are likely to be structural rather than cyclical.

These include China’s steadily decelerating growth, growing demographic challenges in places like Thailand and Korea; a less stable geopolitical environment; and the increasing threat to multilateral global trade relations.

Moody’s said the likelihood of risks crystallising in Asia had risen and thus a slowdown in Asian growth would constrain policy choices and limit the region's ability to respond to negative shocks.

“Lower growth could make it more difficult for governments in the region to defuse social tensions, raising political risk and reducing policy effectiveness,” added Tan.

The rating agency said investors might recalibrate their demand for assets from the region, possibly triggered by unexpected shocks, and funding costs for issuers could rise in weaker economies.

At the sovereign level, it said weaker growth prospects would hinder revenue generation and shock absorption capacity.

“The weaker growth outlook could increase refinancing risks for corporates and pressure asset quality at banks in the event that repayment capacities deteriorate,” said Moody’s.