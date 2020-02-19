World Halal Conference rescheduled to September due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th edition of World Halal Conference (WHC2020) has been rescheduled to September 1-2 from its initial date of April 1-2 this year.

Halal Development Corp said the move was taken after careful consideration and consultation with its stakeholders, including the various ministries and agencies regarding the Covid-19 outbreak situation.

“The health and safety of our WHC participants is always our highest priority, and in line with the recommended safety measures, we are taking extra precautions and will host WHC 2020 later in September instead,” said Hairol Ariffein Sahari, chief executive officer of HDC.

WHC2020 is expected to host several foreign governments’ officials as well as local and international corporate leaders with several of Malaysia’s key ministers in attendance.

More than 1000 delegates from all over the world are also expected to participate in the conference.

“It is with a heavy heart for HDC to reschedule the conference as our participants had looked forward to be part of WHC2020 and would have made the necessary arrangements. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduled dates,” said Hairol.

While the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is under control, travel restrictions issued by some countries have given rise to a lot of uncertainties and travel disruptions.

“We look forward to welcoming our WHC2020 participants in September to congregate on the halal economy forging ahead towards the New World Economy,” he said.

WHC 2020 will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.