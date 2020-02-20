Full implementation of B20 in the transportation sector by mid-2021, says deputy PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will have fully implementation of B20 Programme in the transportation sector by June 2021, deputy prime minister Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah said.

The implementation of the B20 Programme in the transportation sector will support demand for palm oil and stabilise its prices, she said at the launching of the programme, here today.

The B20 programme in the transportation sector, which started in Langkawi and Labuan in January 2020, will be expanded in phases to Sarawak in April 2020, Sabah in August 2020 and to Peninsular Malaysia in June 2021.

Previously, the government has mandated the B10 Programme, which constitute of 10 per cent palm biodiesel and 90 per cent petroleum diesel, in the transportation sector on February 1, 2019 and the B7 Programme, which has 7 per cent palm diesel and 93 per cent petroleum diesel, in the industry sector on July 1, 2019.

The B20 Programme has 20 per cent palm biodiesel and 80 per cent petroleum diesel petroleum.

In collaboration with petroleum companies such as Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Shell, Petron, Chevron and BHP, B20 will be supplied in phases to over 3,400 petrol stations across Malaysia in line with the implementation plan of the B20 Programme.

As a choice for consumers, the Euro5 B7 is still being sold at certain petrol stations while in highlands such as Cameron Highlands and Genting Highlands in Pahang, and Kundasang in Sabah, petrol stations will continue to supply the B7.

The implementation of the B20 Programme in the transportation sector is a proactive move by the government to promote domestic palm oil consumption with an estimated increase of palm oil usage of 534,000 tonnes per annum.

Through the implementation of the B20 Programme in the transportation sector and the continuation of the B7 Programme in the industrial sector, about 1.3 million tonnes of palm oil annually will be used locally and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions amounting to 3.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents annually.

Meanwhile, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said her ministry and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) had conducted B20 field tests for the collection of technical data and coordinated technical consultation sessions with stakeholders.

She said her ministry and MPOB had collaborated with government agencies including five local Selangor authorities, Kajang Municipal Council, Subang Jaya Municipal Council, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, Shah Alam City Council and Selayang Municipal Council in conducting B20 field tests.

In addition, vehicle distributors such as Tan Chong Industrial Equipment and Hyundai Sime Darby Motors as well as transport companies such as FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd and SOP Transport Sdn Bhd were also involved in the B20 test trial.

A total of 35 vehicles from Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) and MPOB, which have been using the B20 since June 2019 have not reported any problem to date.

Meanwhile, MPI, MPOB and the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) conducted a B20 blend study of Euro 5 technology vehicles in collaboration with automotive experts from Mazda Malaysia and the Malaysian Institute of Robotics and IoT Automotive, with support from the Department of Road Transport and the Department of Environment.

"This study, which is the first conducted by JAMA on Euro 5 vehicles, is divided into two laboratory studies, at the Japan Automotive Research Institute which is expected to be completed in April 2020 and a field study using two Mazda CX-5 cars in Malaysia," Teresa said at the opening ceremony.

MPOB has also conducted studies using B30 with six local universities, namely University of Malaya, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Tun Hussein Onn University Malaysia, Technical University of Malacca, University of Kuala Lumpur and University of Nottingham Malaysia campus.