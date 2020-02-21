Ringgit continues downtrend

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit continued its downtrend today, as the US dollar strengthened on the back of positive economic growth data.

As of 9.04am, the local unit weakened to 4.1870/1930 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1800/1840.

An analyst said besides the stronger greenback, the ringgit is expected to trade weaker as it is clouded by uncertainties surrounding the prime ministerial power transition issue as well as the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Compared to other major currencies, the local note also traded mostly lower.

It slid against the Singapore dollar to 2.9888/9941 from 2.9849/9894 at yesterday’s close, increased slightly against the pound to 5.3924/4018 from 5.3926/3990, but declined against the yen to 3.7361/7421 from 3.7328/7367.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the local note retreated to 4.5169/5251 from 4.5140/5191 on Thursday. - BERNAMA