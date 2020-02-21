NAP2020 to contribute RM104.2bil to Malaysia's GDP by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP2020), which was unveiled this morning, is expected to contribute RM104.2 billion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the next 10 years.

International Trade and Industry Ministry Datuk Darell Leiking said the forecast contribution inline with its projection of total production volume of 1.47 million vehicles and total industry volume of 1.22 million vehicles by 2030.

The ministry said the overall intended outcomes of the NAP2020 would be more research of new technologies, creation of business and job opportunities particularly for the small medium enterprises (SMEs), and the development of new manufacturing processes and value chains within the local automotive and overall mobility sector.

“The NAP2020 is a product of arduous research, extensive consultation, and detailed planning based on views and inputs from all industry players, academia, and relevant government ministries and agencies. Overall the NAP review received positive feedbacks from the stakeholders,” Darell said during the launch.

Darell accompanied Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the NAP2020 launch this morning.

He said the National Automotive Vision is developed as the overarching driver of the NAP2020, and subsequent policies to ensure Malaysia progresses in tandem with global demands.

“This is to overcome any challenges of the local automotive sector and to make the automotive sector as a manor contributor to the development of the Malaysian economy,” he added.

He said the NAP2029 will further enhance Malaysia automotive by transforming the sector into connected mobility.

“Element of technology such as Next Generation Vehicle (NxGV), mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and Industrial Revolution 4.0, which are inline with disruptive trends that have emerged in global markets,” he said.

Darell said the NAP2020 is a holistic policy that covers the comprehensive development of industry capacities including supply chain, human capital, indigenous technology, aftermarket, exports, infrastructure readiness, standards and regulations.

“The implementation of NAP2029 has been broken down over several phases, transitioning based on the expected penetration and demands of critical components required based on trends and progression of vehicle technology,” he said.

The ministry said the NAP2020 will be spearheaded by the country’s exports market projections for new automotive parts and components (RM28.3 billion), complete built-up unit vehicles (RM12.3 billion) and re-manufactured automotive parts and components (RM10 billion) by 2030.

Further, the NAP2020 will have improvements in existing policy measures and implementation.

“Participation of local companies in the domestic and global supply chain will be promoted, while other areas geared towards encouraging research and development and engineering activities and building capacity of local workforce.

“This is to support the national car projects and enhancing exports, investments and local production volume.”

The NAP2020 is forecast to create a total of 323,000 new job opportunities primarily in the manufacturing, after-market and MaaS sectors within 10 years.

The ministry said the forecast surged 82 per cent compared to NAP2014’s projection of 177,520 jobs creation.

The manufacturing sector has the highest jobs creation of 128,000, followed by MaaS (75,000), after-market (46,000), and new sectors introduced under the NAP2020 Internet of Things (IoT) with 44,000 and robotics 30,000 new employments.

Meanwhile, the NAP2020 is likely to create a total of 1,285 automotive suppliers within 10 years. Of the total, 885 for tier 2 and below suppliers and the 400 for tier 1 suppliers.

The ministry also targets 1,900 companies (suppliers) will be created by 2030. Of the total, 360 companies (level 5), 660 companies (level 4) and 880 companies (level 3).

The NAP2020 would also focus on development of ecosystems for the Next Generations Vehicles (NxGV), MaaS and Industry 4.0 technologies, while continuing its focus on enhancing the development of Energy Efficient Vehicles.

The policy entails the National Roadmap Automotive for mobility value chain, technology, mobility talent, aftermarket and National Blueprint Automotive for mobility as a service, robotics and IoT.

The NAP2020 is envisioned to drive the policy that focuses on connected mobility, while enhancing Malaysia’s automotive industry in the era of digital industrial transformation.

The NAP2020 visions include integrate supply chain, local manufacturing, engineering capabilities, latest technology trend, and sustainable development.