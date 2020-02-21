Gold futures hit record highs, surpassing RM220 a gramme

KUALA LUMPUR: The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives hit a record high, surpassing RM220 per gramme at the close Friday, as concerns over the spread of Covid-19 beyond China spurred a rush for safe-haven buy.

Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd trader Stephen Lou Yoke Lim said the local gold futures were also tracking the surge in the US Commodity Exchange’s (Comex) gold futures market which hit a seven-year high on Thursday.

“Gold received a boost this week even as China implemented fresh monetary stimulus measures to combat the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

“Adding to concerns today were warnings made by the World Health Organisation director-general that a global outbreak of the virus could happen at any time,” he told Bernama.

At the close, spot month February 2020, March 2020, and April 2020 surged 140 ticks each to RM222, RM222 and RM223 per gramme, respectively, while May 2020 jumped 139 ticks to RM223.0 per gramme.

Volume was four lots worth RM89,160 from one lot worth RM21,600 on Thursday, while open interest improved to 139 contracts from 137 contracts yesterday.

At 5 pm, the price of physical gold soared RM3.60 to RM212.81 per gramme from RM209.21 per gramme yesterday. – BERNAMA