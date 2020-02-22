EPF declares dividend of 5.4pct for 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) delivered a solid performance for 2019 in terms of both its operational and financial results, allowing it to declare a dividend of 5.45 per cent, with a payout amounting to RM41.68 billion for Simpanan Konvensional.

With this, the EPF delivered 2.95 per cent above what is mandated under the EPF Act 1991, which requires it to declare at least a 2.5 per cent nominal dividend every year.

EPF’s three-year average dividend for Simpanan Konvensional after adjusting for inflation stood at 4.33 per cent, which is 2.33 percentage points above the fund’s three-year rolling target of 2.00 per cent. - BERNAMA