Press Metal's net profit drops 24pct to RM471.03mil in FY19

KUALA LUMPUR: Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd’s (Press Metal) net profit dropped 23.9 per cent to RM471.03 million in the year ended December 31, 20129 (FY19) from RM618.93 million recorded previously.

In an exchange filing today, Press Metal said this were dragged by lower metal price and insurance claim.

Its FY19’s revenue eased 6.65 per cent to RM8.56 billion from RM9.17 billion due to softening of metal price during the current year.

For the fourth quarter, Press Metal’s net profit decreased 9.5 per cent to RM131.53 million from RM145.36 million, while revenue fell 4.5 per cent to RM2.13 billion from RM2.23 billion.

The company said the coronavirus outbreak had caused a temporary disruption to global economic activities and dampened aluminium prices.

“There should be a recovery in prices if the situation improves. We plan to further expand our presence in Southeast Asia as this region is poised to enjoy growth with strong inflows of foreign investment,” it said.

Press Metal expects improvements in its performance for this coming year on the back of additional capacity coming on-stream and contributions from strategic investments.

Press Metal group chief executive officer Tan Sri Paul Koon said the company planned to expand its presence in Southeast Asia as the region was poised to enjoy growth with strong inflows of foreign investment.

“Strengthening our foothold here is advantageous due to our close proximity and experience in this region,” he said in a separate statement today.

The company declared its fourth interim single tier dividend of 1.25 sen per share for FY19, payable on March 30.