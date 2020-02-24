Aeon's net profit increases 3.97 pct to RM109.29 mil in FY19

NST BUSINESS

KUALA LUMPUR: Aeon Co. (M) Bhd’s net profit in the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (FY19) increased 3.97 per cent to RM109.29 million from RM105.12 million recorded a year ago.

In an exchange filing today, the company said higher earnings were mainly due to revenue growth compared to preceding financial year.

Its FY19 revenue rose 5.4 per cent to RM1.17 billion from RM1.11 billion on the back of contributions from newly renovated stores and newly opened specialty stores.

For the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2019, Aeon’s net profit decreased 6.84 per cent to RM49.88 million from RM53.54 million, while revenue increased 5.4 per cent to RM1.17 billion from RM1.11 billion recorded previously.

The company said the outbreak of the coronavirus has affected the economy in general, including the retail sector and it remains to be seen as to how long the outbreak will persist.

“Barring the economic stimulus package to be announced by the government, we expect a moderate growth due to the challenging environment,” it said.

Aeon said it would take active measures to ensure its businesses remain resilient during this period through innovative marketing strategy.

“This includes realignment of our merchandise assortment to be in line with the current sentiment of the consumers and tackling the crisis together with its business partners.”

