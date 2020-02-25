Malaysian financial markets continue to function efficiently

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s financial markets continue to function efficiently with ample liquidity despite the recent political developments, said Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Markets Committee (FMC).

FMC said foreign exchange (forex) transaction volume remained healthy at US$14.6 billion supported by two-way flows while the US dollar/ringgit one-month implied volatility remains within normal range of around 4.0 to 4.5 per cent.

It said US dollar/ringgit opened higher and traded in an orderly manner throughout Tuesday, in line with broad market expectation and consistent with the performance of regional currencies amid the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The increased interest led to the US dollar/ringgit interbank forex volume to double from last week’s average.

In the ringgit fixed income market, yield adjustments for the benchmark Malaysian Government Securities have been orderly, with the five-year and 10-year yield levels recovering from their initial upward movements.

The overall secondary bond market had recorded a healthy daily trading volume of RM5.9 billion compared to daily average of RM4.7 billion in 2019,” FMC said in a statement today.

The Financial Market Association of Malaysia (FMAM) president Chu Kok Wei said the orderly manner in which the ringgit forex and bond markets were functioning reflects the maturity of the Malaysian financial markets.

“There is sufficient liquidity to fulfil all stakeholders’ needs, as reflected in higher transaction volumes concluded,” Chu said in the statement.

“FMAM and its member institutions are committed to ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of market operations,” Chu added.

FMC said it would continue to monitor developments in the financial markets to ensure that all business and transaction needs are met.

Meanwhile, the Securities Commission (SC) said the Malaysian capital market remains fair and orderly for now.

“The SC is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in the capital market given the current domestic and global situations.

“Well-capitalised market intermediaries, healthy levels of liquidity in the fund management industry and robust market infrastructure will continue to drive resilience and cushion the capital market from external shocks.

“The SC will remain vigilant and continue to monitor the market to ensure that it operates in a fair and orderly manner,” it added.