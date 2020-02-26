Widad posts losses in Q1, revenue at RM69mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Widad Group Bhd posted a net loss of RM6.1 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) ended December 31, 2019 from a net profit of RM4.74 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter also dropped 31.8 per cent to RM68.84 million from RM101 million.

The reduction in revenue in Q4 was due to lower contribution from integrated facilities management (IFM) segment due to the completion of JB Sentral contract and the construction segment due to the completion of Makmal Sains project and Timah Tasoh project in Q1, Widad said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

For full financial year 2019, Widad’s net profit plunged 37.7 per cent to RM12 million from RM19.26 million, while revenue eased 35.3 per cent to RM186.99 million from RM289.02 million.

Moving forward, Widad noted it is optimistic about the growing business opportunities in the IFM industry on the back of increasing outsourcing culture and expansion of construction projects.

This segment, which contributed higher gross profit in financial year 2019 as compared to the previous year, has a remaining order book worth RM238 million that can last until June 2022.

“Widad will continue to bid for IFM projects and is confident of securing contracts based on its experience in maintaining grade “A” building and outstanding service delivery as supported by the various awards and recognitions we have obtained.

“This is also in line with the company’s intention to have more IFM related projects in the future,” the company said in the filing.

In addition, the company had also on February 19 signed two conditional shares sales agreement (SSA) to acquire 100 per cent equity interest in Serendah Heights Sdn Bhd (SHSB) for a total purchase consideration of RM127.02 million.

SHSB holds and owns 100 per cent shares in YBK Usahama Sdn Bhd (YBKU), which had entered into a concession agreement with the Malaysian government and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UITM) in 2010 to develop the facilities and infrastructure and to carry out maintenance works for the UiTM Campus in Jasin, Melaka.

Currently, YBKU has a remaining concession period of another fourteen years ending 2034, totaling RM861.6 million.

Widad said this proposition is in line with the group’s principal activities which are construction and IFM.

“Acquiring SHSB and in turn, YBKU which owns the concession for the UiTM project represents a strategic move to provide the group with a stream of future recurring cash flow streams from the concession over the remaining tenure,” it said.