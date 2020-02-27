Affin Bank spurred by 2019 performance, amid tough conditions

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Bank Bhd is encouraged by its overall performance in the year ended December 31, 2019 amid the challenging environment, chairman Datuk Agil Natt said.

The bank’s growth was driven by its Affinity Programme, which according to Agil, had made significant progress to date.

“Much of our focus this year has been on investing in our people and technology, including our digitalisation plans as well, which we consider significant milestones in our quest to get closer to our customers and enhance the customer experience,” he said in a statement today.

Affin Bank posted a net profit of RM122.1 million for the fourth quarter, down from RM143.75 million a year ago.

For the full-year, its net profit stood at RM487.77 million compared with RM503.09 million previously.

At pre-tax level, the profit rose by RM2 million to RM677.0 million, mainly driven by higher net realised gain on financial instruments and Islamic banking income of RM141.1 million and RM12.5 million respectively.

This was offset by reduction in net interest income and other income totaling RM142.4 million.

The group posted a higher other operating income of RM778.0 million, an increase of RM100.9 million or 14.9 per cent year on year.

Affin Bank registered a lower allowance for impairment losses by RM15.4 million for the financial year under review.

Its earnings per share for FY2019 was 24.59 sen (FY2018: 25.89 sen), while net assets per share grew 5.4 per cent to RM4.70 as at December 31 2019.

In line with the bank’s dividend policy, a final dividend of seven sen per share in respect of the financial year has been proposed by the board.

The board also decided that the dividend reinvestment plan be applied to the proposed final dividend and 100 per cent of the proposed final dividend can be elected to be reinvested into new Affin Bank shares.

During the year, the group’s total loans, advances and financing shrunk by 6.1 per cent to RM46.0 billion due to rebalancing of portfolios.

The group’s customer deposits also reduced by 10.9 per cent to RM51.1 billion compared to the previous financial year.

The loan-to-fund ratio was stable at 84 per cent as at December 2019 compared to 81.1 per cent as at December 31 2018.

Its loan to fund and equity ratio stood at 72.8 per cent.