Stimulus package to help ease businesses' financial burden: Corporate leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s RM20 billion economic stimulus package will help ease the financial burden faced by the business community and individuals, said RHB Banking Group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli.

This is in light of Covid-19 outbreak and headwinds in the local and global business environment.

Khairussaleh said the package comprehensively addressed the needs of businesses including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during this trying period, in particular for tourism and infrastructure related sectors that are likely to be affected.

“The stimulus will ensure that the economic risks from Covid-19 is effectively managed. It will also further strengthen the economy by mobilising domestic sources of growth, boosting consumption and driving quality investments,” he said.

RHB Bank is currently offering those who are affected a moratorium of up to six months for monthly instalment payments of loans and financing, which are reviewed on a case-to-case basis.

Meanwhile, Mah Sing Group Bhd founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said the stimulus package was timely, as it would spur improved consumer confidence, which is a key factor in property purchase.

He welcomed the move to reduce the Employee Provident Fund’s (EPF) minimum contribution rate by four per cent from 11 per cent to seven per cent, which will potentially unlock up to RM10 billion worth of private consumption.

“This will enable consumers to have extra spending power, which in turn would boost domestic expenditure and consumer sentiment.

“This includes spending on purchase of a property particularly in the affordable segment targeted at first-time homebuyers,” he said.

Leong said the 15 per cent discount in monthly electricity bills for the tourism sector including hotels and shopping malls was a direct injection to ease these businesses’ cash flow, which the group appreciates for its Ramada by Wyndham Meridin hotel and Star Avenue shopping mall.

Leong said the company looks forward for more incentives and support from the government in stimulating the overall economic activity.

“The group is looking forward for more property-friendly incentives to encourage home ownership. As affordability remains as the key concern for homebuyers today, we hope the government can consider more relaxation measures such as speedy implementation for the RM600,000 threshold for foreigners to buy high-rise properties, waiver on the Real Property Gains Tax, and relaxing the current regulation of property sector.

“We are also hopeful for the continuation of the Home Ownership Campaign or an introduction of a new scheme with more incentives such as higher margin of financing, tax relief and lower interest rate for first-time buyers, reinstate maximum loan tenure to 45 years, as well as allowing other income sources for loan applications,” he added.