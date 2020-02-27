Mah Sing looks forward to more property-friendly govt incentives

KUALA LUMPUR: Mah Sing Group Bhd hopes the government will implement more property-friendly incentives to encourage home ownership.

Its founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum, commenting on the details of the newly-announced 2020 Economic Stimulus Package, said the housing developer was also looking forward to more incentives to aid first-time housebuyers.

“As affordability remains the key concern for homebuyers today, we hope the government can consider more relaxation measures such as waiver on the Real Property Gains Tax, and relaxing the current regulation of property sector.

“We are also hopeful for the continuation of the Home Ownership Campaign or an introduction of a new scheme with more incentives such as higher margin of financing, tax relief and lower interest rate for first-time buyer.

“And also the move to reinstate maximum loan tenure to 45 years, as well as allowing other income sources for loan applications,” he said in a statement today.

Leong believes that the stimulus package will among others help spur investor confidence in the wake of the global economic slowdown following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We appreciate the government’s move to reduce the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) minimum contribution rate by four per cent (from 11 per cent), which will potentially unlock up to RM10 billion worth of private consumption.

“This strategy will enable consumers to have extra spending power, which in turn would boost domestic expenditure and consumer sentiment,” he said.

Leong was also upbeat over the government’s move to provide a 15 per cent discount in monthly electricity bills for the tourism sector, which include hotels and shopping malls.

“We believe the strategy will be a success as a direct injection to ease these businesses’ cash flow.

“Additionally, we laud the government’s move to further aid the tourism sector with the six per cent service exemption for hotels, RM100 travel vouchers for Malaysian citizens and personal income tax relief up to RM1,000 for domestic travel,” he said.