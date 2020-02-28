Tiger Synergy shareholders urged to attend EGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Shareholders of Tiger Synergy Bhd, which is embroiled in a boardroom tussle between its current directors and Safari Alliance Sdn Bhd, are urged to attend the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on March 2.

The purpose of the EGM is to protect the interest of all shareholders and safeguard the organisation’s future and remove all of the seven current directors of Tiger Synergy and reconstitute the board of directors.

The EGM, which is to be held at Gallery 3, New World Hotel Petaling Jaya at 9am, was called by Safari Alliance, a substantial shareholder of Tiger Synergy with an 11.834 per cent stake.

Safari Alliance director Goh Ching Mun said the timing is critical as the current board of directors of Tiger Synergy has recently proposed another round of rights issue that will further dilute existing shareholdings and push down the company’s share price.

“A wait-and-see approach is not an option. We need the full support of our fellow shareholders in order to pass the proposed resolutions of the EGM and put in place an entirely new set of directors on the board,” Goh said in a statement.

Goh is one of the directors nominated to the board of Tiger Synergy, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming EGM.

He said the company believes the new board will have the resolve to exercise its fiduciary and leadership duties effectively.

If voted in, the new board must look into the details of the proposed rights issue, private placement and redeemable convertible notes exercise that the company announced this month.

“We believe there are certain discrepancies in relation to the projects this fund-raising exercise were meant for," Goh said.

He also said the new board must also review the sudden resignation of the company’s auditors Messrs. UHY, on 11 September 2019, without any reasons given.

“Probable ‘red flags’ include an unexplained upward adjustment of RM32 million to land held for property development in the unaudited financial accounts of Tiger Synergy between the second quarter and third quarter of financial year 2019 (FY19) as well as RM51 million in cash not properly accounted for arising from shares issued in 2019,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said there is also the matter where the company’s movement of receivables reported in the third quarter of FY19 is larger than the total sales made by Tiger Synergy, giving rise to concerns about its financial reporting.

He added Safari Alliance had to fight and win two lawsuits against the current Board of Tiger Synergy so that this EGM can take place.

“Clearly, there was significant resistance towards this EGM.

“Now that a clear path has been forged, it is important that our fellow shareholders turn up en masse.

"As shareholders of the company, we must make the effort to create a new future for Tiger Synergy,” he said.