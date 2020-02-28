Penang CM: Msia still investor-friendly, despite 'interim problems'

BATU KAWAN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has assured investors that Malaysia will continue to be investor-friendly despite several issues plaguing the country, including the ongoing political crisis and the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dismissing them as “interim problems”, Chow said that he is hopeful they can be resolved soon, and that investors will continue to look at Malaysia as an investment opportunity.

“What we are facing now – the global Covid-19 outbreak and the political turmoil – are ‘interim problems’ which we hope can be resolved.

“I believe that whoever becomes the next government, the policy with regard to foreign investments will not change, and instead, may be made even better.

“And we are glad that the UK-based global medical technology business, Smith+Nephew, has decided to go on with today’s groundbreaking ceremony despite travel restrictions throughout the world.

“We are here to show that we are doing business as usual and facing whatever problems we have with confidence,” he told newsmen after the groundbreaking ceremony of Smith+Nephew’s new facility here, today.

Present were Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud; Smith+Nephew global operations president Mark Gladwell; Smith+Nephew Penang site leader Mark Arthun; InvestPenang director Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon; InvestPenang chief executive officer Datuk Loo Lee Lian; and Penang Development Corporation general manager Datuk Mohd Bazid Abd Kahar.

They were joined by the British High Commission’s director of trade and investment for Malaysia, Deborah Clarke.

Chow said that although there had been requests to postpone companies’ groundbreakings and launchings in Malaysia, investors are still very firm that they will go ahead with their investments here.

“It is just that it is a temporary issue with regard to travelling restrictions, and once the travelling restriction is lifted, we believe all these groundbreakings, launches and signings will proceed as usual.

“All this does not affect decisions for investors who are already committed to investing here,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Azman said that the medical devices industry is a fast-growing segment of the economy, and one of the catalytic sub-sectors that will spur the country’s economic transformation under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

He said the development of Malaysia’s medical device ecosystem was made possible by robust and continuous commitment from the government in providing sound and strategic policies, infrastructure and support.

“The industry continues to attract high quality investments both locally and internationally.

“From 2002 until June last year, a total of 384 projects with investments of RM18.7 billion were implemented in Malaysia, and these projects have created 71,936 job opportunities for the country.

“About 62 per cent or RM11.6 billion of these investments were from foreign sources” he said, adding that approved investments for the whole of last year will be announced by MIDA next week.

Meanwhile, Gladwell said that works on the new facility will begin soon and are expected to be completed at the end of next year.

“A total of US$50 million will be invested in the first two years on this new facility, measuring five football pitches.

“We are also looking at creating some 800 new local jobs over the next five years,” he added.

Last November, Smith+Nephew announced the setting up of its new high technology manufacturing facility in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

Founded in Hull, the United Kingdom in 1856, Smith+Nephew, with over 16,000 employees, operates in more than 100 countries and generated annual sales of US$4.9 billion in 2018.