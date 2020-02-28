MAHB to lose some income on rental rebates, says MIDF

//NST Business

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will lose some income following the move to provide rebates on rental of premises at the airports it manages as well as landing and parking charges.

MIDF Research said landing and parking charges contribute around 17 per cent annually to MAHB’s aeronautical revenue.

“Rebate of landing and parking charges may potentially reduce the amount of landing and parking fees collected by MAHB,” the firm said, when commenting on Malaysia’s RM20 billion stimulus package to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

On the flip side, MIDF Research ssid, the rebate would be in favour for airlines as it would decrease their operating costs directly.

Based on data from Malaysian Aviation Commission, low cost carriers such as AirAsia Group Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd are currently paying around RM400 per aircraft for landing fees (base) while parking fees are very minimal.

A rebate on these fees also enable airlines to manage their fares better as less cost will need to be passed to customers.

“Meanwhile, rental revenues make up around 30 per cent of MAHB’s non-aeronautical revenue. While the rebate for rental for premises in the airport could potentially reduce MAHB’s non-aeronautical revenue, we believe that this coincides well with its commercial reset strategy,” the firm said.

The commercial reset strategy is aimed at changing the travel retail landscape at its airports with an injection of new brands, high-end fashion retailers and a refreshed shopping experience.

“As such, rebates could attract premises to extend their contracts for existing one while inviting new tenants at MAHB’s airports.,” MIDF Research added.