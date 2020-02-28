MyGo set plans to expand regionally via strategic collaborations

KUALA LUMPUR: MyGo, a new e-hailing company in the local market operated by SACKZ Exclusive Sdn Bhd, has set plans to expand its network of applications to new regions by end of this year.

MyGo chief operating officer S Muraliraj said having been profitable in Malaysia, the company is also eyeing other Southeast Asian countries as new markets, adding that the aim to achieve 30 thousand users in Malaysia by this year is also on track.

"MyGo has branches and selected strategic partners in every state across Malaysia. We also have 23 thousand registered MyGo users and we are on the right track to achieve our target.

"Our services operation is growing in terms of profitability and has reached the point that it is time for us to invest in new regions such as Borneo,” he told reporters after launch of the MYGO Hub International here recently.

He said MyGo is also striving to provide more new services to its users by introducing food delivery service in the coming months.

"Following our partnership with Proton in 2020, we have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EV Association of Malaysia (EAM) to introduce MyGo Meals, a motorcycle delivery service starting in Sarawak.

"Through this partnership, EAM will provide us some numbers of electric scooters to be used by the driver for the food delivery services,” he said.

Previously, MyGo has offered Proton Saga 1.3 cars through a rent-to-own scheme to drivers registered under the company.

Muraliraj said for this year, the company is planning to come out with a new scheme for its drivers.

"After coming out with various schemes such as free car ownership and company shares, MyGo wants to introduce a new driver incentives scheme to our drivers.

“This new scheme will offer a passive income to our drivers, including a retirement money and other schemes that can be inherited,” he said.