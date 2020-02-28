FGV records first quarterly net profit in Q4, after six consecutive quarters of losses

Azanis Shahila Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite facing several challenges throughout 2019, FGV Holdings Bhd recorded its first quarterly net profit after six consecutive quarters of losses.

The group said the improvement was due to the increase of crude palm oil (CPO) margins and significant reduction in operating cost and improved efficiencies across the group.

FGV recorded a net profit of RM76 million for its fourth quarter 2019 for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019 (FY19) as compared to a net loss of RM209 million previously.

However, the group revenue fell 2 per cent for the quarter to RM3.15 from RM3.23 million recorded previously.

The decline in revenue was mainly due to lower fresh fruit bunch production of 1.01 million tonnes, down 12 per cent from 1.15 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

However, FGV noted that this decline was mitigated by higher CPO price realised of RM2,159 per tonne compared to RM2,055 per tonne before.

Oil extraction rate (OER) for the quarter was 1 per cent lower at 20.53 per cent compared to 20.70 per cent previously.

As a result of lower production volume, mill costs increased marginally by 3 percent to RM1,691 per metric tonne, compared to RM1,638 per metric tonne in previously quarter.

FGV has declared a dividend payment of 2 sen per share for the quarter, its expected to be paid by mid of July 2020.

As part of the transformation programme, the plantation sector’s fresh fruits bunch (FFB) production increased by 6 per cent to 4.45 million metric tonnes as compared to 4.21 million metric tonnes a year ago.

Meanwhile, the sugar sector under MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd registered a loss of RM319.70 million for FY2019 compared to a profit of RM58.71 million in the previous financial year, mainly attributable to lower gross profit, higher finance cost incurred following the modification of certain terms, and provision of RM143 million for impairment of plant and machinery.

FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the group expected a better earning in 2020 coming from its sugar division.

He said the earnings would be better for MSM as the division wants to go back to the government-gazetted prices for retail and wholesale sugar after ending its long-term raw sugar contract, which could imply an increase in sugar prices of 20 sen to 25 sen per kilogram.

This, if implemented, would have a positive impact on earnings, as every 10 sen per kg change in selling prices would raise FGV’s earnings by 20-30 per cent per annum.

“This will enable MSM to negotiate for higher selling prices for its retail market as well as the wholesale market,” he said.

Meanwhile Haris said FGV’s plan to diversify its revenue streams is well underway.

In 2020, the group expected additional revenues of RM45 million from its integrated farming, renewable energy and animal feed businesses, he said.

“While palm oil will remain our mainstay, this is an exciting diversification that will bring us and our smallholder partners added revenue and opportunities for growth,” he said.