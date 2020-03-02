Titijaya partners with Maybank Islamic to offer HouzKEY

KUALA LUMPUR:Titijaya Land Berhad (Titijaya) is partnering with Maybank Islamic to offer HouzKEY, a new way to own your home for Titijaya’s developments.

HouzKEY is an inventive home financing solution offered by Maybank Islamic and Titijaya is one of the exclusive developers that has partnered with the bank to offer this solution for its latest property projects.

Titijaya said under this financing solution, potential buyers of Titijaya’s property projects will enjoy 100 per cent financing on their home purchases and zero payment during the construction period.

It said with only 1 per cent upfront cost and no other payments until the completion of the property, first-time homebuyers and upgraders who are eager to own a home can now do so without worrying about the high initial cost.

Titijaya executive director Charmaine Lim Puay Fung said the group is targeting mainly owner-occupiers in the first phase of its Damaisuria township project.

“We see great synergy to work with Maybank to offer an innovative financing solution which helps some of our customers who require greater flexibility and cash flow efficiency.

“As a developer, it is our responsibility to provide innovative financing solutions by collaborating with financial institutions such as Maybank to enable Malaysians to own a home, and HouzKEY was designed specifically to do just that,” said Lim.

Meanwhile, Maybank Real Estate Ventures managing director Sally Lye Saw Im said through HouzKEY, buyers are able to lock in today’s property prices for the next five years.

“We believe that there is a growing desire for home ownership amongst Malaysians, however housing unaffordability remains a major hurdle for people intending to own a house.

Driven by Maybank’s humanising mission, we came up with an inventive home financing solution called HouzKEY,” said Im.

Im said HouzKEY is a unique offering that provides customers the ability to own property without burdening them with the high upfront cost.

“We hope that our product will assist customers to overcome this obstacle and provide them with the opportunity to become a homeowner.

We are honoured to be partnering with Titijaya and provide HouzKEY as the financing solution for their newly launched Seiring Residensi,” she added.

Seiring Residensi is Phase One of Titijaya’s Damaisuria township project, comprising serviced apartment.

Consisting of four towers, Seiring Residensi offers a selection of units with sizes ranging from 668 square feet to 972 square feet, with up to four bedrooms. Featuring modern and practical layouts, Titijaya says that these spaces have been designed to cater to the urban vibrant lifestyles of Subang denizens.

Meanwhile, Damaisuria is a freehold development that offers exclusive yet affordable family living at Kota Damansara and Subang. It is easily accessible via the NKVE, GCE and North-South Central Link, while the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) which is only 1 km away will form a direct link to Kota Damansara.