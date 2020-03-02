CGB clinches RM42.24mil contract from Proventus Bina

KUALA LUMPUR: Central Global Bhd’s (CGB) 51 per cent-owned subsidiary Proventus Bina Sdn Bhd has clinched a RM42.24 million main building contracts from Simbol Era Sdn Bhd.

In an exchange filing today, CGB said the contracts would be for one block 34-storey residential apartments in Penang.

The contract must be completed within 24 months from the date of commencement.

“The contract will further increase and enhance the existing order book and is expected to provide a steady stream of revenue for the group over the next two years,” CGB said.