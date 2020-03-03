KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s “rare” move to cut its key interest rate for the second time this year, is a timely help to counter the “double trouble”, according to OCBC Bank economist Wellian Wiranto.

“First, it was the breakout of coronavirus. Then, it was the breakup of the governing coalition with all its ensuing political drama.

“It does not seem that the Malaysian economy can catch a break at all so far this year,” Wellian wrote in a report.

He said the already-dovish Bank Negara Malaysia, which had cut its Overnigh Policy Rate (OPR) in its last meeting in January prior to today, was thus compelled to step into the fray once more.

“In a rare move, it has decided to adopt a back-to-back rate cut, trimming the OPR once more today, to 2.5 per cent.

“While it tries to play up the potential for the second half rebound, its focus on downside risks is inescapable, from virus outbreak to commodities supply weakness,” Wellian said.

He said given the double whammy of potential hits to the economy coming from the coronavirus and the politics, it was hardly surprising then that the central bank had opted to cut its OPR by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent in a rare back-to-back move following January’s trim to 2.75 per cent, a level last seen a decade ago.

“In its accompanying monetary policy statement, Bank Negara has highlighted how downside risks to the global growth outlook have increased, particularly in the near term.

”It further noted greater risk aversion in the market which would result in a resurgence in financial market volatility.”

Wellian said while the central bank did not offer any update on its 2020 growth forecast, which had been between 4.3-4.8 per cent previously, OCBC Bank’s sense was that it would have come down considerably.

During the stimulus package announcement by the interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last week, he added, the government’s growth forecast had been cut from a lofty 4.8 per cent to a more realistic 3.2-4.2 per cent.

“From our end, we had recently shaded down our already-conservative 4.2 per cent forecast to 4.0 per cent in consideration of the virus impact.

“However, the recent political crisis and the subsequent hit on confidence is likely to hit growth even further,” Wellian said.