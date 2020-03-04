Malaysian banks' fundamental to help contain rating impact amid Covid-19: Fitch

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian banks' credible underwriting standards, sufficient earnings and capital buffers should help to contain any rating impact, said Fitch Ratings.

The rating agency said the Covid-19 outbreak will hit Southeast Asian banking sectors through weaker economic growth, slower credit growth and dampened profitability, with banks in tourism-dependent Thailand and China-exposed Singapore likely to be the most affected.

China is Malaysia's largest export market, meaning a sharp Chinese slowdown would erode corporate earnings, Fitch said in a note today.

Fitch said Singaporean and Thai banks have sufficient loss-absorption buffers to withstand this pressure although the impact will depend on the extent and duration of the outbreak.

Banks in Singapore and Thailand have announced relief measures which should alleviate some near-term asset quality and profitability pressures.

For Singapore, the measures include a moratorium on principal repayments for 6-12 months on SME (small and medium enterprise) property loans and some retail mortgage loans.

For Thai banks, they include a moratorium on principal for up to one year for tourism-related loans, and relief measures on credit-card and personal-loan debt, Fitch noted.

Other markets have announced stimulus packages, and Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have cut interest rates.

Fitch said Singaporean banks' direct exposure to Greater China, which averages 24 per cent of gross loans, is another potential area of stress.

Fitch has outlined scenarios in which China's GDP (gross domestic product) growth slows to 5.2 per cent-5.7 per cent in 2020, compared with a forecast of 5.9 per cent before the outbreak.

Singaporean banks' China exposure is mainly lending to top-tier corporations, short-term trade loans or liquidity placements with major Chinese banks, which are typically lower risk, but would still be tested by an economic slowdown in China, it said.

Fitch said even before the Covid-19 outbreak, sector outlook for Singaporean banks was negative, which reflected potential for further asset quality and profitability weakness.

“Our rating outlook remains stable due to the banks' sound loss-absorption buffers, with the average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 14.4 per cent at end-2019, and their highly stable funding and liquidity buffers, which leave sufficient headroom for ratings to withstand economic challenges.

“However, a prolonged outbreak may affect our assessment of the Singaporean banks operating environment, which stands at 'aa' with negative outlook, and this may in turn affect the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs),” it said.

Fitch said Thailand's dependence on tourism means the SME sector, which accounts for 33 per cent of banks' portfolios, is likely to be significantly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Our stable sector outlook already incorporates slower economic growth and subdued earnings, but a further slowdown could affect this assessment.

“The impact on non-performing loans (NPLs) should be mitigated by the banks' high excess provisions, adequate capital buffers with average CET1 ratio of 16.0% at end-2019, and the relief measures," Fitch noted.

The rating outlook for Fitch-rated state-owned banks remains positive, mirroring that on the sovereign (BBB+/Positive).

However, a more extensive and prolonged outbreak may affect upward rating momentum for the sovereign, it said.