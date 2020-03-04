TNB acquires remaining 20pct interest in UK RE subsidiaries

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tenaga Wind Ventures UK Ltd, acquired the balance 20 per cent interest in two UK renewable energy (RE) companies on March 2 for £18.6 million pound in cash.

TNB said the acquisition of GVO Wind Ltd and Bluemerang Capital Ltd is as initially agreed in the share purchase agreements signed with the sellers, Georg von Opel and Tanzanite BV and Catalin Breaban, on February 28, 2018.

With this acquisition, TNB now owns 100 per cent asset and control over the two companies and their respective assets via Tenaga Wind.

TNB said these companies are the largest feed-in tariff (FiT) wind portfolio in the UK comprising 53 operational onshore medium wind turbines with a total combined capacity of 26.1 megawatt (MW).

TNB chief executive offcier and president Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah said the latest acquisition will form the base of TNB’s international RE business and will provide impetus for TNB’s growth strategy in the European RE market going forward.

“The acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow the RE business leveraging on existing assets, capabilities and experience.

“This strategy involves TNB expanding its roles within the RE landscape and value chain, which includes developing, owning, operating and managing a portfolio of RE assets,” he said in a statement today.

He disclosed that the initial acquisition (80 percent stake) has contributed positively to TNB’s financials and strategic objectives.

TNB has actively managed the wind farm assets since its acquisition in 2018.

The assets have performed positively, contributing RM76 million (£14.4 million pound) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2019.

The assets have shown tremendous growth from 62 per cent EBITDA margin at acquisition to 74 per cent EBITDA margin in 2019, it said.