Bank Muamalat revises downward 25bps rate

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) has revised downward its base rate (BR), base financing rate (BFR) and fixed term account-i (FTA-i) deposit rates, effective March 5.

In a statement released today, the bank said its BR and BFR will be accordingly revised by 25 basis points (bps) from 3.56 per cent to 3.31 per cent per annum and from 6.56 per cent to 6.31per cent per annum, respectively.

BMMB said the revision was in response to Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision on March 3, 2020 to reduce the overnight policy rate (OPR) to 2.50 per cent.

“This will affect all floating rate financing packages pegged to the BR and BFR,” it added.

BMMB’s FTA-I deposit rates will also be revised downward by 25bps.

Chief executive officer Khairul Kamarudin said BMMB will continue to manage its assets and liabilities responsibly while supporting the current economic growth initiatives.