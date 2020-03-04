MIRF 2020 to drive retail and franchise sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming Malaysia International Retail and Franchise Exhibition (MIRF) will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 16-18.

Recorded in the Malaysia Book of Records as the largest retail and franchise exhibition in the country, this year’s edition will take up 568 booths and kiosks from Halls 1 to 4 in KLCC, an increase from last year.

During a press conference to announce the event, organising chairman Raymond Woo said the retail market is getting more interesting, with new brands emerging.

“Our message is clear, MIRF is the proven formula to drive the retail and franchise sector. We want to tell business owners to use this platform to explore not only franchising but partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. It is the place for business collaborations, networking and endless opportunities.

“This year again, we aim to cater to more market demands. There are strong indications by interested parties who want to export Malaysian Franchise Brands overseas. So far we still see positive participations from new brands especially from new F&B Concepts and we are still getting lots of new enquiries coming in,” he said.

Raymond Woo (eighth from left) with partners, sponsors and participants of the MIRF 2020.

“We are still using the same theme we had last year which was “Franchise Forward. MIRF is confident of the growth due to support and collaborations from various retail sectors,” added Woo.

“We have better partnerships with our Malaysia Bumiputra Designers Association led by Bon Zainal and also Rasta Rashid, we also have more International participation with emerging parties from Japan and Turkey. Needless to say, we are encouraged to see more startups and birth of entrepreneurs jumping into the scene as well,” he said.

According to Woo, new brands that have already signed up include Ayamas, O’Briens, Hermu International, Gong Cha, Kong Fo Cha, Lavender and JVV F&B.

Woo said despite the current trying times for the Malaysian market and also its surrounding markets, due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it was important for all parties to remain positive and move forward and provide opportunities in the market for retail growth.

MIRF 2020 continues to soar by providing new add-ons and facilities like the Corporate Box and Business Matching areas for its exhibitors. In addition, MIRF will have a night for exhibitors to foster friendships and build relationships.

For registration of booths, contact MIRF event coordinator Samantha Wong at 018-2302882.