OCBC Bank decreases rates by 0.25 pct

KUALA LUMPUR: OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and its subsidiary, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd will collectively decrease its base rate (BR), base lending rate (BLR) and base financing rate (BFR) by 0.25 per cent, effective March 9, 2020.

In a statement released today, OCBC Malaysia said the rate cut was in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s recent 0.25 per cent overnight policy rate (OPR) decrease.

The bank said all loans and financing rates based on BR, BLR and BFR will correspondingly decrease by the same rate.

“Similarly, all conventional fixed deposit and Islamic time deposit board rates will also decrease by 0.25 per cent on the same day,” it added.

OCBC Malaysia’s BR decreases from 3.58 per cent to 3.33 per cent, and its BLR/BFR from 6.51 per cent to 6.26 per cent.

OCBC Bank chief executive officer Datuk Ong Eng Bin said the full transmission of this second decrease in slightly over a month will benefit OCBC Malaysia customers who have loans or financing pegged to the BR, BLR or BFR.

“The decrease is in line with the country’s economic recovery efforts. We hope it will serve the intended result of easing borrowers’ burdens and promoting prudent spending,” he said.