Vodoke demands RM144.39 mil from TM

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has received a notice of arbitration commencement from Vodoke Pte Ltd (VPL), requesting a total of US$34.54 million (RM144.39 million) in damages.

In an exchange filing today, TM said it has today received notification from the Registrar, Singapore International Arbitration Centre of the commencement of an arbitration by VPL against the telecommunication company.

“Based on a Notice of Arbitration dated February 21, 2020, VPL has referred its dispute with TM in relation to a collaboration agreement entered into between VPL and TM (CA) to arbitration under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.”

Of the total, VPL has ordered TM to pay the sum of US$540,000 (RM2.6 million) in damages for failing to pay the full amount due under the initial order of 30,000 units of VPL’s ‘IPTV Package’ in 2015.

Additionally, TM said an initial quantification of damages as a result of its breach, is estimated at US$34 million (RM142.13 million).

The damages included an order that TM pays VPL reasonable damages including for the loss of advertising revenue.

TM said it has instructed its solicitors to take the necessary steps to defend the claim.