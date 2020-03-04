MAHB's earnings could be at risk

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) earnings could be at risk if the airport operator does not receive compensation for providing rebates on rental for premises and landing and parking charges.

The government had announced that MAHB would provide rebates on rental for premises and landing and parking charges under the stimulus package.

However, MAHB has yet to be informed on the quantum and duration of these rebates.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd analyst Yin Shao Ying said MAHB’s near term earnings outlook was uncertain due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Hence, we cut our financial year ending December 31, 2020 (FY20) and 2021 earnings estimates by 35 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. We also cut MAHB’s target price RM9.00 per share to RM6.55 per share for FY20,” he said in a research note today.

He said the earnings outlook was uncertain due to Covid-19 outbreak and passengers’ traffic are likely to fall in February.

“Retail sales may also fall by a larger between 30 per cent and 40 per cent in February due to less Chinese passengers who typically purchase more than other passengers,” he added.

He said the forecast for Malaysian international passenger traffic will likely fall 10 per cent this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak before recovering 10 per cent in 2021 as well as normalising at 5.0 per cent in 2022.

MAHB said airlines may cut their capacity by 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in March 2020.

Meanwhile, he said MAHB was still in talks with the Finance Ministry and Transports Ministry to migrate from its operating agreement to a Regulated Asset Base (RAB) framework or one similar to it.

“It hopes to employ a RAB framework or one similar to it by year end. Before that, it is unlikely to incur major capital expenditure for the Penang International Airport expansion.”