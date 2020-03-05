Selangor set to host region's biggest business event

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor is set to host to the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) from October 14-17 this year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The event is organised by the state government, via Invest Selangor Bhd and endorsed by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corp.

SIBS 2020 will comprise four main components namely the 6th Selangor International Expo (SIE), the 4th Selangor-Asean Business Conference, the 5th Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention and the second Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo.

The four-day summit, to be held for the fourth consecutive year, is targeting to attract over 40,000 visitors and 850 local and international booths, hence making it the biggest regional business event to be held in the country.

The 6th edition of SIE will continue to be the biggest component of SIBS 2020.

“For the 2020 edition, the SIE will expand its international buyers’ programme from 141 buyers in 2019 to 300 from all over the world that are looking to expand their food and beverage products sourcing from Asean,” said Datuk Teng Chang Khim, Selangor’s state executive councillor for investment, industry and commerce and SME, during the pocket talk on F&B industry event recently.

Among the main highlights of SIE 2020 are Malaysia International Tea and Coffee Expo, Selangor International Culinary Festival and Selangor International Halal Conference.

The expo, to be jointly organised by the MyTA, is expected to highlight the creme de la creme of the rapidly growing and diversifying beverages segment.

The Selangor International Culinary Festival 2020 will feature Worldchefs Endorsed Culinary Competition, where award-winning chefs will demonstrate their skills and creativity in recreating Selangor’s heritage cuisines.

The Selangor International Halal Conference will continue to be featured as a platform to bridge the gap between distributors, consumers and authorities with dialogues focusing on improving the current market access and latest requirements on halal products.

Teng said that SIBS is one of the state’s key globalisation and trade initiative strategies to position Selangor as a prominent marketplace for entrepreneurs and investors to do businesses in Southeast Asia.

Since its inception in 2015, SIBS had welcomed nearly 100,000 visitors from over 50 countries, with a combined RM1.14 billion in negotiated transaction value, he added.