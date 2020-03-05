Telco's Q4 earnings were above expectations

KUALA LUMPUR: The telco sector’s fourth quarter (Q4) ended December 31 2019 results were mostly in line with only Axiata Group Bhd coming in slightly above expectations.

Axiata’s results were helped by lumpy realised foreign exchange gains, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmBank Research) said.

AmBank Research said cellular operators’ (celcos) service revenues had risen 8.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to RM6 billion on postpaid segment growth and seasonally higher device sales. This was largely driven by a sharp increase of 13 per cent by Maxis Bhd.

This was further supported by blended average revenue per user (ARPU) rising slightly RM1 per month QoQ to RM48 mainly from the postpaid segment.

Year-one-Year (YoY), celco service revenue slid 1.0 per cent due to a 10 per cent contraction from Axiata unit Celcom Axiata Bhd’s declining subscriber base, partly offset by Maxis’ commendable growth of 6.0 per cent,” AmBank Research said in a report today.

The firm said celco core net profit in Q4 had increased 2.7 per cent QoQ to RM937 million as Celcom’s stringent cost reduction efforts were partly offset by higher year-end expenditures at Maxis and Digi.Com Bhd.

“The loss of 3G network-sharing contract from U Mobile also contributed to the higher Q4 QoQ decline of 5.0 per cent for Maxis versus 4.0 per cent for Digi,” it added.

AmBank Research maintained a “neutral” call on the telco outlook given rising mobile competition amid escalating capex requirements against the backdrop of government-targeted fiberised ARPU reductions under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP).

It said the sector can be de-rated on resumption of revenue declines against the backdrop of escalated mobile price war and looming sharp drops in fixed broadband prices this year, driven by NFCP prerogatives.

“We are also cautious on possibilities of higher-than-expected increase in operating and capital cost requirements as operators need to further upgrade their network infrastructure for 5G rollouts.”

However, it said the sector can be upgraded on renewed consolidation prospects among the current six main cellular operators.

This could lead to a moderation in mobile price competition, indefinite suspension of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s plans to reduce broadband prices this year and significant contraction in operating costs from increased infrastructure-sharing arrangements amongst operators.