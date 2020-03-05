CIMB Group cuts lending rates from March 9

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Bank Bhd (CIMB Bank) and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB Islamic) will reduce all their financing facilities based on Base Lending Rate (BLR) and Base Financing Rate (BFR) effective from March 9.

CIMB Bank said the reduction includes their base rate and fixed deposit/fixed return income account-i board rates by 25-basis points (bps).

This is line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s move to reduce its Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25bps from 2.75 per cent to 2.50 per cent on March 3.

CIMB Group said the reduction was to help achieve the corresponding effect of monetary policy transmission intent by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

CIMB Group chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said the second OPR cut for 2020 reflected the crucial need to support the Malaysian economy in the face of a potentially prolonged disruption to economic activity due to Covid-19.

“We trust the OPR cut, coupled with the RM20 billion stimulus package announced recently, will bring better prospects for continued economic growth.

“The magnitude of the impact Covid-19 will have on the Malaysian economy remains uncertain,” he said in a statement today.

While the situation remains fluid, Tengku Zafrul said CIMB Group was hopeful that actions taken by both the public and private sector would ensure businesses are well supported to ride through the current challenges.

“CIMB is doing its part to help our customers, which includes restructuring and rescheduling financing facilities, where necessary,” he added.