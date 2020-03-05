Global airlines face up to US$113 revenue losses due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Global airlines could incur between US$63 billion and US$113 billion losses in revenue this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA said this would be based on two possible scenarios – limited spread and extensive spread - due to the evolving situation with Covid-19.

The first scenario included markets with more than 100 confirmed Covid-19 cases, which have been experiencing a sharp downturn followed by a V-shaped recovery profile, as of March 2.

It also estimated falls in consumer demand in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The affected markets would include China (-23 per cent), Japan (-12 per cent), Singapore (-10 per cent), South Korea (-14 per cent), Italy (-24 per cent), France (-10 per cent), Germany (-10 per cent) and Iran (-16 per cent).

Asia (excluding China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea) would be expected to see an 11 per cent fall in demand.

Europe (excluding Italy, France and Germany) would see a 7.0 per cent fall in demand and Middle East (excluding Iran) would see a 7.0 per cent fall in demand.

Globally, IATA said the potential fall would translate to an 11 per cent worldwide passenger revenue loss or equivalent to US$63 billion.

“China would account for some US$22 billion of this total. Markets associated with Asia (including China) would account for US$47 billion of this total,” it said.

Under the extensive spread, IATA said the scenario applies a similar methodology but to all markets that currently have 10 or more confirmed Covid-19 cases as of March 2.

The outcome is projected at 19 per cent loss in worldwide passenger revenues, which equates to US$113 billion.

“Financially, that would be on a scale equivalent to what the industry experienced in the global financial crisis (of 2009),” IATA said in a statement today.

IATA said no estimates were yet available for the impact on cargo operations.

Its previous analysis in February put lost revenues at US$29.3 billion based on a scenario that would see the impact of Covid-19 largely confined to markets associated with China.

Since February 20, IATA said the virus had spread to over 80 countries and forward bookings had been severely impacted on routes beyond China.

“Financial markets have reacted strongly. Airline share prices have fallen nearly 25 per cent since the outbreak began, some 21 percentage points greater than the decline that occurred at a similar point during the SARS crisis of 2003,” it added.