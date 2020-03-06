LRT3 project links Bandar Utama to Johan Setia revised to RM536.80 million

KUALA LUMPUR: TRC Synergy Bhd’s (TRC Synergy) subsidiary Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd has signed a supplemental agreement (SA) with MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd (MGK).

In an exchange filing today, TRC Synergy said the SA was related to the remodelling of the Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) links Bandar Utama to Johan Setia by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

“Under the remodelled LRT3 project, the design and scope has changed. With this, a new revised contract price of RM536.80 million has been agreed between TRC and MGK.”

Under the SA, it said MGK is now the main contractor appointed by Prasarana for the project.

TRC said the revised completion date for the project will be November 2023