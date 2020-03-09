Cosmos debut on leap market at 3 sen premium

KUALA LUMPUR: Cosmos Technology International Bhd (Cosmos) made its market debut on Bursa Malaysia’s Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform Market (LEAP) at 31 sen, representing a 12.5 per cent premium to its issue price of 28 sen.

At the opening bell today, a total of 20,000 shares were traded.

The integrated water technology solution provider has raised RM5.4 million from its initial public offering (IPO) with RM1.5 million allocated for business expansion’s expenses for energy-saving solutions and data loggers distribution.

From the amount, about RM1.5 million will be used to part-finance acquisition of new machinery, RM1.4 million for working capital and remaining RM1 million will be utilised for listing expenses.

Cosmos managing director Datuk Ching Toh Wee said the expansion initiatives are aligned to its vision of becoming one of the leading integrated water technology solutions providers.

“Part of our proceeds from the IPO will be used for the introduction of new water digitalisation solutions by establishing pilot projects featuring Siemens Malaysia energy-saving solution water and wastewater treatments plants.

“We are also installing datalogging system in several test sites with customers in Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah.

“We are optimistic that by equipping our customers with capabilities to remotely monitor water data would, in turn, assist in addressing the country’s non-revenue water (NRW) issue,” Wee told reporters at the company market listing here today.

Meanwhile, he said the company is enhancing its capabilities and capacity of its metal fabrication division, which further strengthens its offerings as an integrated water technology solutions provider.

He also said Cosmos would acquire new types of machinery under its metal fabrication division to manufacture new products, in order to expand its range of fabricated metal products for water and wastewater industries.

“We intend to produce a broader range of fabricated metal parts for the water and wastewater industry on the back of rising demand.

“We are confident that our two-pronged strategic initiatives would not only be a technological game-changer but also support the government’s initiative to ensure the sustainable supply of water as well as operational efficiency of the water sector,” he said.

He said all these measures will help Cosmos to become one of the leading players in water technology solutions, as well as growing its presence in Malaysia’s water sector of which its market share stood at 17.7 per cent in 2018.

“With the growth plans set in place and full support for our IPO, we are optimistic of the prospect of Cosmos and will aim to reach greater heights,” he added.