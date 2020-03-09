Zurich Takaful names Nazrul Hisham Abdul Hamid as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Bhd has appointed Nazrul Hisham Abdul Hamid as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective today.

Nazrul will be responsible for implementing and overseeing the execution of Zurich Takaful’s strategic priorities to gain a stronger foothold in Malaysia’s general takaful

segment.

As a seasoned industry leader, Nazrul brings with him over 25 years of experience helming various strategic and senior management roles, with the recent 12 years in the

takaful industry.

Prior to joining Zurich Malaysia, he spent five years at Takaful Ikhlas Bhd, initially as chief business operations officer and later as chief operating officer managing the operational units for both the family takaful and general takaful businesses.

Following the company’s composite takaful license conversion, he led the family takaful sales and operations in his capacity as the chief operating officer for Takaful Ikhlas Family Bhd.

"Nazrul was an ideal candidate to lead our general takaful business considering his wealth of experience in the sector.

"With his talent to identify good business opportunities and improvements, coupled with a strong conviction to achieve

performance excellence, I am confident he will elevate our general takaful business further.

"I am excited to work alongside Nazrul to position Zurich as one of the top takaful brands in Malaysia, helping Malaysians from all walks of life to enhance their lifestyle,” said Zurich Malaysia country head Stephen Clark.

Nazrul holds a Master in Business Administration from Mara University of Technology (UiTM) and Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance Engineering from University of Hull, United Kingdom.

He is also a Chartered Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia (IIAM), having begun his career in audit, and has been a committee member of Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) on several occasions.