Bina Darulaman bags RM210mil contract from Kedah government

KUALA LUMPUR: Bina Darulaman Bhd (BDB) subsidiary BDB Infra Sdn Bhd has clinched a RM210 million contract from Kedah State Government for the road maintenance works in Kedah.

In an exchange filing today, BDB said the road maintenance works would be for three years.

It involvesworks in Kota Setar, Padang Terap/Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda, Sik, Kubang Pasu, Kulim/Bandar Baharu, Pendang, Yan and Baling.

BDB said the project was expected to contribute positively to the group earnings for the financial years ending 2020 to 2024.