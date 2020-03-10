Huge task ahead for new Finance Minister: OCBC Bank

KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a huge task for newly-appointed Finance Minister and seasoned banker Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to steer Malaysia’s economy through the global economic downturn, no thanks to Covid-19 and tumbling oil price.

OCBC Bank economist Wellian Wiranto said in a dire scenario where oil price stayed this low throughout the year, pulling the 2020 average down to US$32 per barrel – US$30 lower than Malaysia’s 20202 Budget assumption - would translate to a US$4.2 billion drop in oil revenue.

Wellian said while the US$62 per barrel average oil price assumption when the national budget was tabled in October 2019 was realistic, it was decidedly a lot less now.

Brent now threatens to break below US$30 per barrel at one point after Saudi Arabia’s shocking move to increase production for market share over the weekend.

He said the current US dollar-ringgit level of 4.2 would mark a RM17.6 billion loss, or 1.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“Hence, if we assume the unlikely event that no change is done to the expenditure to compensate for the drop in revenue, (Malaysia’s) deficit level would pick up from 3.4 per cent to as much as 4.5 per cent of GDP,” he added.

Wellian commended Tengku Zafrul’s appointment, saying that given his deep banking expertise and the fact he was not deemed to be a political appointee, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin understood the importance of presenting a market-friendly face for the crucial portfolio.

“Still, the honeymoon period for the new Finance Ministry is likely to be a short one, if there is any at all. How to prevent the deficit from ballooning to such a level will be the key task for the Finance Ministry under its new boss.

“Apart from having to work out a more sustainable revenue source than the fickle petroleum – with GST (Goods and Services Tax) being too hot a political potato to touch anytime soon – he would have his hands full in terms of finding ways to stimulate the economy,” he said.

Wellian said on an immediate basis, Tengku Zafrul’s priority would likely be to implement the RM20 billion stimulus package that interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad had announced on February 28.

“As we mentioned before, while the measures are helpful, much more would be needed in the face of an ever-building sense of crisis.

"Even compared to the time when the measures were announced, the impact of Covid-19 on the Malaysian economy would have increased significantly, given the unfortunate pick-up in cases globally that is going to weigh on global demand even more.”

The latest turn of events would thus result in lower exports, on top of the damage to domestic consumption and tourism sectors that came from the earlier wave of outbreak, he added.

Wellian said although there would continue to be hope for further fiscal relief, the reality was that high fiscal deficit remains a bugbear for investors and would be even more so given the oil price slump.

At most, the fiscal deficit can be pushed to 3.6-3.8 per cent of GDP, depending on the severity of the global situation, before the rating agencies baulk.

“Hence, we continue to see monetary policy bearing the brunt of the policy response. There remains a dovish tilt to Bank Negara Malaysia’s statement, and we see the case for another rate cut to bring OPR (Overnight Policy Rate) to 2.25 per cent in the next meeting on May 5.

“A lot, however, would hinge on whether the global market sentiment, especially on the currency front, is stable enough in the next two months,” he added.