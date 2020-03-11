Eversendai bags RM490.1mil collective contracts in the Middle East and Morroco

KUALA LUMPUR: Eversendai Corp Bhd (Eversendai) has clinched RM490.1 million collective contracts in Morocco, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The newly secured contracts include a 55-storey luxurious commercial tower project in Morocco, two commercial towers in the Financial District, Lusail City Development, Doha and a facility control centre and an administrative building project for a metro station in Saudi Arabia.

Eversendai executive chairman and group managing director Tan Sri AK Nathan said the company’s entry into North Africa was another testament of sustaining its fundamental values and capitalising on long-established client relationships in delivering projects without compromise.

“We remain optimistic in the regions where we operate with many new opportunities in the pipeline.

“Our world-class expertise and reputation as a world leader in the structural steel business with an excellent track record, has enabled us to take on opportunities to further bolster our business and bring to life the works of engineering marvels,” he said in a statement today.

He said the construction industry in Qatar was expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, he said the Saudi kingdom’s economy appears to be the most active player in the Middle East construction sector.

He said Eversendai’s outstanding construction order book currently stood at RM2.69 billion.