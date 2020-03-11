The future of work is flexible

KUALA LUMPUR: Flexible working is the new norm and the idea of being bound to a desk or permanent office is fast becoming an old-world concept, according to International Workspace Group (IWG) survey entitled Global Workspace Survey 2019.

With a global shift towards flexible working, businesses are increasingly compelled to adopt flexible working models to avoid facing the risk of lagging behind in an ever-changing world of work.

Utilising remote work and flexible schedules help in engaging and retaining talent while improving employee productivity and ultimately, lead to business growth.

These were the topics and findings discussed and shared in a panel discussion at the newly opened Spaces Menara Prestige with several industry leaders.

The panel comprised of IWG country head for Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei Vijayakumar Tangarasan, IWG sales vice president for ASEAN and South Korea Lars Wittig, JLL Malaysia office and retail leasing James Short and Supahands co-founder and chief executive officer Mark Koh.

The panellists discussed how businesses can remain relevant and sustainable with a flexible working model as well as the strategic and economic benefits of flexible working policies.

"There is no one-size fit all model to accommodate the way we work.

"The reason, why flexible working and flexible workspaces are so intrinsically linked, is because flexible workspaces give businesses the option to move between various locations, adapt the size of their workspace according to business growth, and save on lease costs, thereby reducing capital expenditure and operations cost," Wittig said.

The discussion comes at an opportune time as the workforce sees a shift in power from the employer to the employees.

Findings from the Global Workspace Survey 2019 indicates that

companies offering flexible working policies are deal breakers in the war for talent, and over three quarters of businesses surveyed reported that companies in their sector are using flexible working to help attract and retain employees.

"In some countries like the Netherlands, flexible working is so ingrained in their culture that it is part of their legislation.

"Closer to home, we also see a rise in the demand for flexible working arrangements among Malaysian employers and employees alike," Vijayakumar said.

According to JLL Asia-Pacific Research, flexible workspace supply grew by 36 per cent making Kuala Lumpur the fastest growing key city in the APAC region.

The panel discussion was held in conjunction with the opening of Spaces Menara Prestige.

Located strategically in the heart of Malaysia’s business district and cultural attractions, the centre boasts an office space that spans three floors across 4,989 square metres and furnished with meeting rooms and business lounges.