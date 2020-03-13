Nearlyy two million seats affected by new travel ban

KUALA LUMPUR: The Europe-to-United States travel ban will have far reaching implications for the global aviation industry, said OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight.

The ban would affect 10.9 per cent of all international flights and 16.9 per cent of all scheduled international seats between the US and Schengen countries, it said.

Overall, 6,747 flights and roughly two million seats will be affected each way over the next four weeks.

Delta and United Airlines were the most affected US carriers, OGA said. Together, they accounted for 31 per cent of the affected flights.

Lufthansa is the most affected European airline (13 per cent).

The most affected European countries are Germany, France and the Netherlands, which service 57 per cent of all flights between the Schengen area and US.

“Covid-19 had caused the single largest disruption to the air travel market ever,” said John Grant, senior aviation analyst at OAG.

“The situation is extremely fluid, with travel restrictions, capacity and airline schedules changing by the day. Expect a significant amount of cancellations from US and European carriers in the coming days.”

Looking ahead to scheduled capacity for April this year, as of March 12 there were 13,169 scheduled, one-way flights from Europe to the US, including the United Kingdom.

The countries with the most scheduled flights include the UK (4,121 flights), Germany (1741 flights), France (1,570 flights), Netherlands (1,212 flights) and Spain (851 flights).