PRefChem confirms accident on March 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) confirmed a fire and explosion incident at its plant on Sunday, at approximately 10.50pm at Pengerang Integrated Complex, Johor.

PRefChem is a joint venture between Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Sudi Aramco.

The refinery complex has a capacity of 300,000 barrels of crude per day and will produce a range of refined petroleum products, including low sulphur jet fuel, motor gasoline and diesel, meeting Euro 5 fuel specifications.

It will also provide feedstock for the integrated petrochemical complex, with a nameplate capacity of 3.6 million metric tonne per annum (mtpa).

“We have activated the Emergency Response Team and are working closely with the relevant authorities. The situation is under control. Our utmost priority and concern is the safety of the people and the environment at the moment.

“We will provide additional information in due course as and when it becomes available,” PRefChem spokesperson said in an email.